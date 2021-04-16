Liberia: Deputy Speaker's Constituency Visit Targets 45 Communities in Grand Kru County

Grand Kru — In continuation of the traditional constituency-focused activities, which include citizens' engagement aimed at discussing issues pertaining to development, the well-being of the people and disclosure of plans and activities of both the Legislature and the Government, Deputy Speaker Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa is expected to depart Monrovia Thursday.

According to the itinerary, the Grand Kru County District #2 Representative and entourage, will visit more than 45 towns (communities) in six (6) Statutory Districts in Grand Kru County, covering the period of 24 days either by the use of vehicle, walking, canoe or motorcycle.

In addition to the engagements with constituencies, the Deputy Speaker is also expected to do presentation of the 3rd Annual Message in Barforwin - Bolloh, launch a safe and clean drinking water program and serve as guest speaker of the 2021 Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Congress.

The Deputy Speaker and entourage will arrive in Grand Kru County and kick off the citizens' engagement in Niplokpo, Dorbor Statutory District. The retirement (sleepover) of the Deputy Speaker throughout the constituency visit would be determined by the citizens in consultation with support staff.

While in Dorbor Statutory District, Cllr Koffa is expected to visit Warkpo, Worwleken, Doeswen, Jleteken, Weayan and Chemgbetee.

Other towns include Nyankonkpo, Newtown, Cekloken, Jarkarkpo, Kaykpo and Barforwin, where the 3rd Annual Report will be formally presented. The report in Barforwin, Lower Bolloh, Dorbor District is in an effort to promote decentralization in fulfilment of one of his campaign commitments.

Accordingly, during the annual report, five persons are expected to represent each of the six statutory district, to include the district superintendent, a commissioner, a Paramount Chief, a woman representative and a youth representative. The district superintendent in consultation with the County Superintendent will select the remaining four delegates to makeup the five-person's delegation. Others delegates anticipated to attend the annual report will include the local county authority and officials of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), among others.

This year's report cataloged achievements of Representative Cllr. Fonati Koffa over the years as Grand Kru District #2 lawmakers. The report is expected to also outline challenges during the three years as the agent of the district. The theme of this year's report is: "Three years of success and challenges."

It may be recalled, the 2018 Annual Constituency Report was delivered in Geeken, Buah Statutory District, while the 2019 Annual Constituency Report was presented through mass media, the Poponebo Newspaper and Radio Ahteenah 102.5 and on his Official Facebook Page, because of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. The Covid-19 global death toll marked yet another grim milestone, taking more than million lives.

In Buah Statotury District, the Lawmaker is expected to visit towns including; Taybue, Tarken, Geeken, Cheneken, Wropluken, SS Town, Jlateken and Iron Bridge.

While in Forkpoh Statutory District, Cllr Koffa and entourage are expected to visit Dweken, Philadelphia, Wlopuken, Gbarken, Jaboken, Stateken, Ma Mary Village and Parluken.

At the conclusion of Forkpoh tour, Hon Koffa is also expected to proceed to Sasstown Statutory District, the district 2 lawmaker is anticipated to tour Kunneh, Norkwi, Weasay, Weasay, Diayokpo, Feloken, Jokoikpo, Dagbeville, Civilize Village and Downbeach.

The engagement will continue in Jloh Statutory District with Betu, Botra and Nifu high on the agenda.

The visit in Kplio Statutory District is expected to covered Kayken, Wargbeken, Seetoh, Torpo, Big Swen, Feloken and Barclayville,

While In Barclayville, the Deputy Speaker aniticipate meeting the local county authority, officials and members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and thereafter launch the 'Safe and Clean Water Project.'

The Deputy Speaker looks forward to having a two-hour's simulcast radio talk show involving a wide range of district and national issues with Ahteenah Radio, Grandcess Radio and the Voice of Grand Kru. His expected appearance at Ahteenah Radio Station will be drilled by three reporters, each from the three radio stations.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker will climax his constituency visit by serving as Guest Speaker at the 2021 Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Congress on Monday, May 3, in Barclayville, Grand Kru County.

This will be the second time for Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa to serve as guest speaker during the PUL congress.

It may be recalled, in 2020 at the auditorium of the University of Liberia, Cllr. Koffa, cautioned Liberian journalists to remain the pacesetter and plays a "significantly important role in the society."