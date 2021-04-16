Liberia: Butler Leaves Top Performers Out of MRU Tournament Squad

Monrovia — The head coach of the Liberia national football team James Peter Butler has invited 25 players to begin training ahead of the Mano River Union Tournament.

Liberia will participate in the maiden edition of the MRU tournament that will run from April 21- 25 in Kanema, Sierra Leone.

Several outstanding players in the ongoing national league have been left out of Butler's squad, something which has created debate among football lovers.

Notable absentee from Butler's team is West Football Union Best Goalkeeper Alpha Jalloh who was part of the team to Saudi Arabia but stop in Ghana due to flight and some administrative issues, National County meet, best defender and the best so far in the second division Oplando Kaikulah were not extended invitation by Coach Peter Butler.

Also not included is Terry Sackor of LPRC Oilers who is in the race for the Golden shoe, William Freeman of Oilers, Nimba Kwado left back Prince Nagbo, Abdullai Bility, Mark Page, Seah Nyumah all of Bea Mountain, LISCR FC Central back John Momo, BYC II duo of Mark Gibson and Sabastine Teclar who are all top performers in the league have been overlooked by the technical staff of national team.

What is more unbelieving is goalkeeper Jalloh who was expected to play key role in the friendly with Saudi Arabia U-23 this time has not surfaced on the list while the legs of William Freeman and Prince Nagbo who were in Saudi Arabia squad have been dropped.

Butler said prior to the team departure to Saudi the players he took with him were players he hopes to work with for the world cup qualifiers so one may wonder while he has no interest in players he did not use in the two friendlies in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the 25-man listing includes several players who are struggling at their clubs.

Butler has called up to two players from Page FC a championship side from Bomi a league he has not watched.