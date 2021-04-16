Liberia: Notorious Armed Robber Mulbah Kesselle Guilty of Armed Robbery Again

Monrovia — A panel of 12 jurors has found one of Liberia's most notorious armed robber Mulbah Kesselle guilty of armed robbery.

The 12-member jury panel found Kesselle guilty of armed robbery along with his accomplice identified as Patrick Smith.

The juror panel came down with the guilty verdict on Thursday after a heated argument between defense lawyer Garrison Yealu and Prosecution lawyers.

But defense lawyer Yealu who had earlier called on the jurors in his closing argument for acquittal of his clients on grounds that the prosecution failed to proof its case beyond a reasonable doubt took exception to the jurors' verdict and announced an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Convict Kesselle and his accomplice Patrick Smith have been undergoing jury trial at the Criminal Court 'D' over a month for the alleged commission armed robbery in Monrovia and its environs.

But despite been found guilty by the jurors for armed robbery, defendant Kesselle still faces another indictment at the Criminal Court 'B' in Monrovia for alleged murder.

However, Judge Nelson Tokpah of the Criminal Court 'D' has five working days to sentence the two defendants who are currently behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison.

It can be recalled on Thursday morning of October 8,2020 defendant Kesselle was forwarded to the Monrovia City Court after weeks of stay in police custody.

Defendant Kesselle was taken to the Monrovia City Court to face prosecution for the alleged commission of the crimes of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Murder.

He was later transferred to the Criminal Court 'D' at the Temple of Justice to face trial since the magisterial court does not have jurisdiction or authority to tried him for armed robbery.

But when he was arraigned before the Criminal Court 'D', he pleaded not guilty to the crimes thereby joining issues with the State.