Namibia: Hearing and Speech Impaired Education At DHPS Gets Much Needed Support

Heide Beinhauer, Executive Director of the Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH) handed over school books, exercise books and game of historical and educational value to the diagnostic and support centre of Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) Windhoek.

DHPS said in a statement that the cooperation between CLaSH and DHPS has existed for many years and has always been very constructive and successful for the benefit of many hearing impaired learners and in the area of language support.

Beinhauer said in recognition and appreciation of the work that DHPS Support Centre does, they are to pass on the German-language literature on hearing and speech impaired education.

Meanwhile, the DHPS Support Centre extended its heartfelt thanks to CLaSH for the treasure trove of books and teaching materials.