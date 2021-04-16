Namibia: Hearing and Speech Impaired Education At DHPS Gets Much Needed Support

15 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Heide Beinhauer, Executive Director of the Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH) handed over school books, exercise books and game of historical and educational value to the diagnostic and support centre of Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) Windhoek.

DHPS said in a statement that the cooperation between CLaSH and DHPS has existed for many years and has always been very constructive and successful for the benefit of many hearing impaired learners and in the area of language support.

Beinhauer said in recognition and appreciation of the work that DHPS Support Centre does, they are to pass on the German-language literature on hearing and speech impaired education.

Meanwhile, the DHPS Support Centre extended its heartfelt thanks to CLaSH for the treasure trove of books and teaching materials.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.