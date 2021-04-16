Zimbabwe: Partake in Governance, Democracy Processes, Youths Urged

15 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) and We Lead an advocacy group have urged youths to partake their roles by through self mobilisation and increase participation in governance and democracy.

In a joint statement, the pressure groups said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 young people must develop strategies to overcome the pandemic.

"Currently, since the pandemic is ongoing it is important for young people to remain present and develop strategies under the COVID-19 environment that allow youths to self-mobilise to increase participation in governance and democracy.

"COVID-19 and the national lockdown have brought widespread distress. In very unlikely ways, COVID-19 has also presented social, economic and political opportunities that the young people can take advantage of to advance democracy, accountability and human rights," read the statement

The pressure groups 2020 demonstrated the power of socio-economic justice movements which led to online protests.

"The last year has illustrated the power of the rising social and economic justice movements such as #ZimbabweanLivesMatter. In less than 3 months, the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter protests led by youths online, shifted public opinion on corruption, socio-economic issues, politics, toppled high-profile executives and gathered international attention in the quest to stop human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

"The COVID-19 times call for responsible youth leadership of an exceptional and courageous kind, as the youth have the responsibility to protect their future. This potentially has a huge political impact in Africa and particularly Zimbabwe where the mean age of the population is approximately 18 years, and youths comprise over 45% of the voters' roll."

The organisations urged young people to take a leaf from Malawi and the US over the manner they conducted elections under the pandemic.

"Zimbabwe has its next elections in 2023, the young leaders and activists of our times must start to imagine and organize how this election will play out based upon the lessons we have had from Malawi and the United States of America that conducted elections in a COVID-19 context.

"Redefining the democratic space must be a characteristic of young people as their leadership and activism will be essential for the participation of youths in governance. Zimbabwean youth in particular must see the opportunities born out of tragedy and capitalize on them to assume different leadership roles in the economic and political sectors." noted the advocacy groups.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

