Namibia: Four National Housing Enterprise Managers Suspended

15 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has suspended four managers pending investigations.

The four are among managers who recently requested the minister of urban and rural development to investigate the state of governance of NHE. Seven managers signed the letter.

"You are hereby suspended with immediate effect and with remuneration, pending the outcome of the investigation currently ongoing and possible disciplinary action, which may be resultant from the outcome of the investigation," reads their suspension letters.

The four are Ntelamo Ntelamo (company secretary), Eric Libongani (corporate communications and marketing), Chris Baisako (information technology and business systems), and Beverly Vugs (finance).

They confirmed their suspension and say they are waiting for the charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

