Namibia: First Round of Coastal Maths Challenge Concludes

15 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Close to 800 learners from 13 coastal schools participated in the Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge first-round, hosted at the participating schools in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay on 18 March, the local bank announced on Thursday.

The event saw grade 8 to 10 learners from the Swakopmund Secondary and the Walvis Bay Secondary Schools clusters, compete in a mathematics skills challenge consisting of a multiple-choice paper for each grade.

The answer sheets of learners who got more than one-third of the answers correct were submitted to the Walvis Bay and Swakopmund Cluster team leaders, who had the task of selecting the 12 best performing learners in each grade among their respective cluster schools to progress to the second round.

The following schools qualified for the second round in June. They will challenge each other in three papers: an individual speed test, multiple-choice test, and a team test:

Walvis Bay Cluster: Walvis Bay Private High School: 19 learners. International School Walvis Bay: 11 learners.Flamingo Secondary School: 4 learners. Kuisebmond Secondary School: 2 learners.

Swakopmund Cluster: Private School Swakopmund: 21 learners. Pro-Ed Akademie: 10 learners. Namib High School: 3 learners. Riverside Private School: 2 learners.

The competition exposes learners to problem-solving in a challenging and fun context and regularly motivates teachers and learners to engage in problem-solving activities periodically.

Established in 2014, the annual Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge for Grade 8 to 10 learners between the Swakopmund Secondary Cluster and the Walvis Bay Secondary Cluster is organised by Magret Courtney-Clarke from Orison Educational Services.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.