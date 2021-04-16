Mozambique: Government Resettles Households Living Within Limpopo Park

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday inaugurated the first 120 houses in the Salane resettlement village, which are part of a projected 1,200 residences for households who had been living within the boundaries of the Limpopo National Park (PNL), in Chicualacuala district, in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza.

The new houses consist of two bedrooms, a living-room, an outside toilet, a veranda and also a water cistern. They are all connected to a water supply system which can be extended to other residents, should there be an increasing demand.

Addressing the ceremony, Nyusi said the resettlement of the households living within the park is part of the good practices intended to ensure sustainable management of natural resources.

The occupation of areas which are part of the routes often used by wildlife has resulted in growing insecurity for the communities living in the buffer zone or within the national parks, where they not only occupy the migration paths but also compete for the existing environmental resources.

"The insecurity you face results from the occupation of the areas and routes used often by wildlife, worsened by the sizeable increase in the population of animals such as elephants and the growing competition for the scarce resources such as water and vegetation," Nyusi said.

Reports about lions and hyenas attacking people and livestock or about elephants decimating crops on the farming fields of the communities have become increasingly common.

Nyusi has admitted however that there is a lot of work to do under the LNP resettlement programme.

"We are aware of the amount of work to do until we reach the 1,200 households, recorded at the beginning of the resettlement programme, who are still living within the Limpopo National Park," the President pointed out, stressing that the government will relentlessly continue to preserve biodiversity in the conservation areas.

Among the paramount objectives of the resettlement, the President has singled out the need to reduce pressure over flora and fauna resources, to enable a sound animal growth and tourism development, thus creating income opportunities for the households.

Nyusi has also announced the creation of several public services to answer the common needs of the population. "Projects like this are progressive and never end", he said.