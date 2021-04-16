Namibia: Ohangwena Police Campaign Against Crime in the Region

15 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

POLICE in crime-ridden Ohangwena have embarked on a community outreach campaign to address the high incidents of crime in the region.

Ohangwena regional police spokesperson Abner Itumba says the region has witnessed many cases where people are beating each other, killing each other, and high incidents of gender-based violence.

He said this prompted police in the region to start an outreach campaign, which began on 7 April and ends on 20 May.

"We are travelling throughout the region talking to community members in the villages. We are teaching people that it is [not] necessary to act violently and when they are wronged, they should take their concerns to the nearest police. They should not wait until their situations worsen," said Iitumba, adding that the region has also observed a high rate of alcohol abuse.

"We realised we needed to do this outreach campaign because people don't seem to understand the laws. They don't seem to know that some offences are punishable by law; they think they can just do what they want. We also want to hear from the people, they air their grievances about their dissatisfaction with the police as well," adds Iitumba.

Iitumba said police have also started a "men's conference", where they engage men only.

"We are also talking to the men about crime, abuse and we have had a positive response. Many men have also expressed that they have been exposed to physical and emotional abuse by their partners, and that sometimes they are not even given food," said Iitumba.

