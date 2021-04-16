Mozambique: No Covid-19 Deaths in Seven Days in April So Far

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported no further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Wednesday.

That means that, in the first 14 days of April, there were seven 24 hour periods without any Covid-19 deaths (April 1, 4, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14). The total number of Covid-19 deaths thus remains 794.

The number of new infections is also gradually falling. According to a Ministry of Health press release, only 57 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 499,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,253 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 432 were from Maputo city, 183 from Inhambane, 151 from Nampula, 114 from Manica, 96 from Maputo province, 90 from Zambezia, 54 from Niassa, 41 from Cabo Delgado, 38 from Tete, 36 from Sofala, and 18 from Gaza.

1,196 of the tests gave negative results, and 57 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 68,927.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) among those diagnosed on Wednesday was 4.5 per cent, one of the lowest rates recorded this month. The rate for Tuesday was 5.8 per cent.

Of the new cases, 31 were women or girls and 26 were men or boys. Three were children under the age of 15 and a further three were over 65 years old.

17 of the positive cases were from Zambezia, 14 from Maputo city. 11 from Niassa, nine from Nampula, three from Maputo province and three from Inhambane. None of those tested in the other five provinces (Cabo Delgado, Sofala, Manica, Tete and Gaza) were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo, three in Inhambane and one in Sofala), and five new cases were admitted (four inn Maputo and one in Inhambane).

As of Wednesday there were 42 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 45 on Tuesday). The majority of these patients - 29 (69 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also four patients in Zambezia, three in Nampula, three in Sofala, two in Matola, and one in Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica, Tete and Gaza,

The Ministry release also reported that 71 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 - 42 in Sofala and 29 in Maputo province.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to 8,157 (down from 8,171 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 6,096 (74.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 757; Nampula, 384; Sofala, 270; Zambezia, 189; Niassa, 151; Inhambane, 129; Cabo Delgado, 84; Tete, 48; Gaza, 44; and Manica, five.