Namibia: Nust Cautions About Delayed Salaries

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) will delay the payment of salaries, the institution's management said in an internal memo on Wednesday.

Nust salaries are usually paid on the 15th of every month.

The memo said the expected delay is as a result of circumstances beyond the university's control, but did not indicate how long the delay would be.

Nust's deputy vice chancellor for administration and finance, Mamijoo Tjejamba, apologised for the inconvenience and undue financial distress the delay may cause.

Meanwhile, Nust council chairperson Florette Nakusera indicated that the university would still be able to pay its salaries on Thursday.

She added that the letter to staff was sent out of an abundance of caution as a standard practice for a delay.

She further stated that the letter indicated the institution's salaries would be released as soon as possible.

"Nowhere in the letter did it say that the salaries will not be paid tomorrow but it indicated that there will be a delay. Rest assured that the payments will still be done during the course of tomorrow and that staff will be issued with an updated letter today," she told The Namibian.