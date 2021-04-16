Zimbabwe: Rhinos Players and Officials in Second Covid-19 Tests

PREMIERSHIP football side Black Rhinos are leading the way in preparation for the resumption of domestic football after they conducted second Covid-19 tests for players and officials in Harare today.

The army side's secretary-general Edward Mutukwa told The Herald that about 60 players and officials took the tests in line with the Government and PSL guidelines on the resumption of football.

Rhinos had initial tests two weeks ago and returned negative results, paving the way for the start of the pre-season.

"If you remember well, the Premier Soccer League have said that we should be testing players and officials in strict adherence to the Covid-19 prevention and containment guidelines.

"We were also asked to conduct the tests on a regular basis. So we tested again today. There were 42 players, including some of our juniors who are training with the senior team, and 18 officials.

"Our pre-season training is now in the second week and everything is flowing smoothly," said Mutukwa.

Rhinos players and officials were the first to receive the coronavirus vaccination two weeks ago.

The army side have retained almost the whole squad they had assembled last year, which includes defensive linchpin Bruce Homora, Tawanda Macheke, Walter Sunday, Leeroy Murape and Collen Kwaramba.

Rhinos also have some new faces in their squad in the mold of former Dynamos midfielder Tawanda Chisi, ex-Harare City defender Gareth Madhake and Kuda Kumwala, who returned from South Africa where he had gone to search for some greener pastures.