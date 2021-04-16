Kenya Handed Lifeline for Olympic Games Relay Races

16 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya will now enter three teams for Tokyo Olympic Games qualification races at the World Relay Championships programmed for May 1 and 2 in Silesia, Poland.

This is after World Athletics granted Athletics Kenya permission to field the men's team in 4x400 metres relay competition.

The team had not qualified but AK had written to WA requesting for inclusion.

Kenya will be represented in seven events: the men's and women's 4x400m, 4x400m mixed relay, shuttle relay, men's and women's 4x200m and 2x2x400m.

Re-organise the mixed relays

That has seen five more athletes included in the national team making a total of 36 athletes who will compete for Kenya over the seven events.

The 2020 Kip Keino Classic 400 metres winner Jared Momanyi along with William Ryan, Daniel Sanayek, Kevin Kiprotich and Zablon Ekwam have now been called up.

AK director for competitions, Paul Mutwii indicated that the five athletes' inclusion will have them re-organise the 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relays.

Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Mutua, Stanley Kieti and Aron Koech, who were in the 4x400m mixed relay team, will now form the 4x400m relay squad.

Momanyi, Ryan, Sanayek and Kiprotich will now join Eglay Nalianya, Sylvia Chesebe, Hellen Syombua, Mary Moraa in the 4x400m mixed relay team.

Kenya won only one bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay from the 2019 World Relays Championships in Yokohama.

The men's and women's 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay teams will only need to reach the finals in Silesia to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games planned from July 24 to August 9 this year.

Kenya is yet to qualify a team in the relays at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We had requested World Athletics for consideration in case of any changes including withdrawals and we are glad the response has been positive," said Mutwii.

Kenyan team to the World Relays Championships in Silesia, Poland:

Women's 4x400m: Mary Moraa, Hellen Syombua, Veronica Mutua, Gladys Musyoki, Joan Cherono;

Men's 4x400m: Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Mutua, Stanley Kieti, Aron Koech, Zablon Ekwam;

4x400 Mixed Relay: Eglay Nalianya, Sylvia Chesebe, Hellen Syombua, Mary Moraa, Jared Momanyi, William Ryan, Daniel Sanayek, Kevin Kiprotich;

Shuttle Relay: Priscilla Tabunda, Vanice Kerubo, Rukia Nusra, Wiseman Were, Michael Musyoka, Kipkorir Rotich;

Men's 4x200m: Mike Mokamba, Elijah Matayo, Hesbon Ochieng, Mark Otieno, Dan Kiviasi;

Women's 4x200m: Maximilla Imali, Evangeline Makena, Doreen Waka, Monica Safania, Susan Nyambura;

Mixed 2x2x400m: Ferguson Rotich, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Naomy Korir, Emily Cherotich

