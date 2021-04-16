Namibia: Outapi Serves Residents With Low-Quality Water

15 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The Outapi Town Council has been serving low-quality and dirty water for several weeks now, which the residents claim is making them sick.

On Tuesday, NamWater promised to investigate the matter.

The dirty water is causing stomach cramps and diarrhoea, the residents claim. The residents also claim the town council forces them to pay for their municipal services on time, failure to do so results in water disconnection.

Maria Shaanika, a resident of Outapi, told The Namibian it has been over three weeks now since her tap has been running dirty water and efforts to have the town council officials resolve the matter have yielded no results.

"We have reported the matter to the town council, but nothing has been done yet. We are now tired of consuming dirty water every day and do not even know if the water is safe to consume or not because it looks discoloured - too brown and dirty. We are calling upon the town council or NamWater to assist us," she said.

Another resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she rushes her children to the hospital every other day after consuming the dirty water.

"My children are always suffering from stomach cramps and diarrhoea every other day. Sometimes we boil the water before drinking it, but sometimes the children are home alone and they drink unfiltered water. Boiling water is also expensive because you are using electricity to boil the water. The town council must assist us," she said.

The Outapi chief executive officer, Nashilongo Ananias, issued a press release stating that the town council has noted the residents' concerns about the quality of drinking water.

"Council is engaging with NamWater to improve the quality of the water supplied to the town. The Outapi Town Council remains committed to delivering effective and efficient services by enhancing the quality of life of all our residents by ensuring that residents have access to clean drinking water," he said.

NamWater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha when contacted for comments said he was not aware of the company providing the residents of Outapi with low-quality water, as nothing has been reported to his office.

"I'm not aware of anything. I'm surprised that the town council did not engage with us or report anything to our office to see how we can assist them. However, as a water company, we do not provide sub-standard water to our clients, our job is to make sure that we provide the best quality water to our people," he said, adding that the company will investigate the matter as soon as possible.

