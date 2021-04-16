Zimbabwe: Heath Streak Academy Directors Convene Meeting

Wikimedia Commons
...
15 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust faces an uncertain future following the ban of its founder and former Zimbabwe cricket skipper, Heath Streak, from all forms of cricket activities.

The Academy's directors are expected to convene a board meeting this Friday to discuss the way forward and will release a statement afterwards.

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy chief executive officer, Joseph Rego, told The Herald that he will only be in a position to discuss the developments after the board meeting.

Streak fell from grace on Wednesday, when he was banned from all forms of cricket for eight years by the International Cricket Council. He was found guilty after accepting five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

"We have a board meeting tomorrow (Friday), the board of trustees of the Heath Streak Academy. I will issue out a statement afterwards. At the moment, I don't have any comment to make," said Rego.

The academy which has been spearheading cricket development in the Matabeleland region was launched in Harare three years ago. It is run by a board of trustees.

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust has made giant strides in the growth, and development of cricket, in Zimbabwe.

The academy moves into the suburbs, scouts for talent at schools, and recruits talented players to the academy where they will put the players under various programmes.

The experienced staff helps nurture their skills and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent so that they will be able to represent the country on the international level.

The Academy identifies, nurtures, and grooms young talented cricketers, many of them representing the nation at various age-group levels.

Recently Rego said the academy is planning to host its prestigious flagship Under-15 cricket tournament -- "The President's Afro-Asia Cricket Cup" featuring various African and Asian nations in August this year, if they are granted permission by the Sports Commission, to host the international event.

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy was one of the first institutions in the country to resume sport following the Government's approval of low-risk codes to return a month ago.

The Heath Streak International Academy, which was then adopted by Old Mutual and rebranded, was first launched in Bulawayo before it was launched in Harare three years ago.

The project was given the thumbs-up by Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Academy age-group teams -- Pre-Colts and Under-11 up to Under-18 levels, have been doing well in international tournaments with great distinction.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.