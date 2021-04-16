Angola: People Present Side Effects After Astrazeneca Jab

15 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Twenty-two people presented slight adverse reactions, in the last few days, after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, in Malanje province.

The head of the Provincial Public Health Department of Malanje, Yolanda Ndosa, told Angop on Thursday that among the side effects of the vaccine were muscular pains, headaches and fever, among other symptoms.

Despite these symptoms, Yolanda Ndosa reassured the population, explaining that this was a normal and not serious situation.

She clarified that these adverse reactions are expected and the people who presented the symptoms received medical monitoring and are already feeling better.

"It was nothing to worry about and, for now, no one has been hospitalised or presented a serious condition after vaccination," she stressed.

The head of the Provincial Public Health Department of Malanje, Yolanda Ndosa, told Angop on Thursday that among the side effects of the vaccine were muscular pains, headaches and fever, among other symptoms.

Despite these symptoms, Yolanda Ndosa reassured the population, explaining that this was a normal and not serious situation.

She clarified that these adverse reactions are expected and the people who presented the symptoms received medical monitoring and are already feeling better.

"It was nothing to worry about and, for now, no one has been hospitalised or presented a serious condition after vaccination," she stressed.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.