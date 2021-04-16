Angola: People Present Side Effects After Astrazeneca Jab

Malanje — Twenty-two people presented slight adverse reactions, in the last few days, after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, in Malanje province.

The head of the Provincial Public Health Department of Malanje, Yolanda Ndosa, told Angop on Thursday that among the side effects of the vaccine were muscular pains, headaches and fever, among other symptoms.

Despite these symptoms, Yolanda Ndosa reassured the population, explaining that this was a normal and not serious situation.

She clarified that these adverse reactions are expected and the people who presented the symptoms received medical monitoring and are already feeling better.

"It was nothing to worry about and, for now, no one has been hospitalised or presented a serious condition after vaccination," she stressed.

The head of the Provincial Public Health Department of Malanje, Yolanda Ndosa, told Angop on Thursday that among the side effects of the vaccine were muscular pains, headaches and fever, among other symptoms.

Despite these symptoms, Yolanda Ndosa reassured the population, explaining that this was a normal and not serious situation.

She clarified that these adverse reactions are expected and the people who presented the symptoms received medical monitoring and are already feeling better.

"It was nothing to worry about and, for now, no one has been hospitalised or presented a serious condition after vaccination," she stressed.