South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Robbery, Two More Detained for Drugs

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The quick reaction and vigilance of members attached to the K9 Unit stopped two robbers in their tracks in Pinelands yesterday. Unaware of police presence in the area of Sunrise Circle, two suspects robbed a cellular telephone and made an attempt to flee, but their luck ran out and they were both arrested. Both suspects aged 28 and 34 are expected to make their court appearance in Goodwood on Monday.

In an unrelated event yesterday afternoon members of the Provincial Integrated Team reacted on intelligence about drugs at a residence in Gugulethu and conducted a search. This search led to the discovery of dagga with a street value of R 3000-00 and the arrest of a 30 year old suspect, who is scheduled to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday.

Meanwhile Public Order Policing members also apprehended a 27-year-old suspect with a gang affiliation in Kleinvlei yesterday with tik valued at R1500-00. He is due in the Blue Downs court, also on Monday.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.