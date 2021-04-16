South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Robbery, Two More Detained for Drugs

press release

The quick reaction and vigilance of members attached to the K9 Unit stopped two robbers in their tracks in Pinelands yesterday. Unaware of police presence in the area of Sunrise Circle, two suspects robbed a cellular telephone and made an attempt to flee, but their luck ran out and they were both arrested. Both suspects aged 28 and 34 are expected to make their court appearance in Goodwood on Monday.

In an unrelated event yesterday afternoon members of the Provincial Integrated Team reacted on intelligence about drugs at a residence in Gugulethu and conducted a search. This search led to the discovery of dagga with a street value of R 3000-00 and the arrest of a 30 year old suspect, who is scheduled to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday.

Meanwhile Public Order Policing members also apprehended a 27-year-old suspect with a gang affiliation in Kleinvlei yesterday with tik valued at R1500-00. He is due in the Blue Downs court, also on Monday.