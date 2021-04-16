Tanzania: Public Urged to Change Lifestyle to Avert Ncds

TANZANIANS have been advised to get rid of Non-Communicable Diseases by changing lifestyle and control their eating behaviors. The advice was given in Bahi District by Dr Tumaini Haonga from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children during a seminar to create awareness campaign on how to avoid such diseases.

According to him, having proper diet was paramount on people's health. Elaborating, he underscored the need to capitalize on eating food with much protein like white meat, fish, eggs or milk, among others.

The medical expert said such kinds of food help in making body immunity strong and ensuring efficiency. "Even using starchy foodstuffs like maize, cassava, potatoes and bananas, among others make the body strong and active," he said adding that they provide energy so that human body can work properly.

He further asked residents in the district to drink enough water and as well go for physical exercises regularly.

"It is the government's intention to make sure that people are protected from both Communicable and nonCommunicable diseases. On her part, Bahi Ward Medical Officer, Angelica Mpambwa asked the residents to consider all precautionary measures given by doctors and other medical experts.

Commenting, Dodoma Vaccines Regional Coordinator, Paul Mageni asked residents to take all precautionary measures to avoid lifestyle diseases like blood pressure and diabetes, among others