Tanzania: Over 24 Million Trees Planted in Kagera

16 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA Region has managed to plant a total of 24,900,000 trees in the past two years' seasons in efforts to preserve the environment, it has been disclosed. Making the revelation here on Thursday, Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Professor Faustin Kamuzora said in the 2018/2019 season, the region's target was to plant 12,900,000 trees but surpassed it with 13,428,086 trees planted.

In Kyerwa Council, they planned to plant 2,400,000 trees, but only planted 1,680,000 (about 70 per cent). Missenyi planted 2,306,465 trees (153.7 per cent), Bukoba DC planted 1,728,029 (115.2 per cent) and Karagwe planted 1,467,000.

Bukoba MC managed to plant 1,002,500 (66.8 per cent), Biharamulo 2,324,000 (154.9 per cent), Muleba 2,026,092 (135.1 per cent) and Ngara Council 894,000 (about 59.6 per cent). According to Prof Kamuzora, during 2019/2020 planting season, the region's target was to plant 12million trees and exceeded it by 157,317 estimated as 101.31 per cent.

Kyerwa Council targeted to plant 1, 500,000 trees and raised 1,146,137 trees (about 76.4 per cent), Missenyi 2,320,116 (154.6 per cent), Bukoba DC 1,884,127 (125.6 per cent) and Karagwe 1,475,640 (98.3 per cent), Bukoba MC 990,400 against 1,500,000 target, Biharamulo 937,662 (equivalent to 62.5 per cent), Muleba 2,153,235 (143.5 per cent) and Ngara Council 1,250,000 (about 83.3 per cent).

