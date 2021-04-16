South Africa: EMS Member Found Murdered

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Bohlokong are investigating the murder of an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) member, who was shot execution style.

On Thursday, 15 April 2021 at about 13:15 the police received a complaint about a body that was lying along the R76 Lindley road. On arrival at the scene, they found a white Subaro Forester EMS response vehicle parked on the side of the road facing Bethlehem direction with head lights on. Whilst inspecting the scene, the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the ground behind the vehicle with five bullet wounds on the back of the head. The deceased who was not in uniform was identified as one of Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services personnel. The keys of vehicle were still in the ignition.

The motive behind the killing is not yet known and no arrest has been made. A case of murder has been registered for further investigated.

Anyone with information therefore should please contact Detective /Captain Screamer Tshabalala at 0824530794 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via the My SAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.