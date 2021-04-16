South Africa: EMS Member Found Murdered

press release

The police in Bohlokong are investigating the murder of an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) member, who was shot execution style.

On Thursday, 15 April 2021 at about 13:15 the police received a complaint about a body that was lying along the R76 Lindley road. On arrival at the scene, they found a white Subaro Forester EMS response vehicle parked on the side of the road facing Bethlehem direction with head lights on. Whilst inspecting the scene, the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the ground behind the vehicle with five bullet wounds on the back of the head. The deceased who was not in uniform was identified as one of Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services personnel. The keys of vehicle were still in the ignition.

The motive behind the killing is not yet known and no arrest has been made. A case of murder has been registered for further investigated.

Anyone with information therefore should please contact Detective /Captain Screamer Tshabalala at 0824530794 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via the My SAPS App.