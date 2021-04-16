Liberia: SUP Gears Up for 30th General Assembly

16 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Members of the vanguard Student Unification Part (SUP) of the University of Liberia in a parade The campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP) at the University of Liberia is gearing up for its 30th General Congress to be held shortly under the chairmanship student leader Momo Peters. Founded since 1970, SUP is the champion students activism in Liberia, advocating for social justice, academic freedom, peace and democracy.

The party has duly elected a new leadership to stir the affairs of the 30th Central Committee and Politburo through a rigorous electoral process of democratic centralism.

A press statement issued by SUP says Chairman Peters will preside over the Central Committee, Politburo and General Congress concomitantly as the tripartite head of the institution as he leads the student population in the struggle for social justice, academic freedom and peace.

Others elected at the 30th General Congress include; Seawon S. Lawaiyee, Co-Chairman for Party Affairs; Romeo Famuleh. Co-Chairman for Governmental Affairs; Mustapha N. Kanneh, Secretary General; Henry N. Davis, Assistant Secretary;, Prince Gbatoe, Financial Secretary, and Jamel Kamara, Treasure, respectively.

Meanwhile, SUP has called on its militants, stalwarts, ideologues and cadres, to remain loyal, committed and discipline to the doctrine and ideology of the party, while assuring the public that its continuous advocacy and fight for social justice, academic freedom, peace and egalitarian society will never be compromised. It said these are the revolutionary values on which the party was founded about 50 years ago.

