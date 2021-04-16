Ghana: Retired Teacher Arrested for Incest

16 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A retired teacher, Seth Kwadwo Dese, 69, who allegedly sexuality abused his teenage daughter over the past two years, is helping officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Ho, in investigations into the matter.

The father of eight, who was arrested in Ho on Tuesday, has admitted maintaining an amorous relationship with the girl to prevent her from 'sleeping' with other men.

In his caution statement, Dese, stated that apart from having sex with the girl frequently, he often fondled her breast, inserted his fingers into her private part and performed oral sex on her, to make her feel pampered and loved.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faustina Awumey, Volta Regional Coordinator of DOVSSU, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Ho, Wednesday.

She said that the victim, a 17-year-old Junior High School student, initially lived her mother at Kpetoe, but moved to Ho to live with her father, in 2019.

ASP Awumey said that the father and child lived in a single room and the girl spent the night on the floor, but latter Dese convinced the girl to join him in bed at night.

The regional DOVVSU coordinator said the suspect sexually abused the girl and warned her never to tell anyone about it.

The accused continued to sexually abuse the child until December, last year, when she started refusing to give in to the sexual advances from her father.

ASP Awumey said the girl's stance to resist her father's sexual advances angered him (father) and ordered her to pack her belongings and leave the room.

Subsequently, the girl reported the matter to DOVVSU, leading to the arrest of Dese.

Meanwhile, Dese has appealed to this reporter not to follow the story.

"I am a politician and once you carry the story in your paper, my reputation will be destroyed forever", he told this reporter at the DOVVSU Regional Headquarters, as he fought back tears.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

