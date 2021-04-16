Ghana: Inflation Rate Unchanged At 10.3 Per Cent in March

16 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The year-on-year inflation rate for March 2021 was unchanged at 10.3 per cent. The month-on-month inflation between February 2021 and March 2021 was zero.

The year-on-year inflation rate for March 2021 was unchanged at 10.3 per cent.

The month-on-month inflation between February 2021 and March 2021 was 0.2 per cent.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the year-on-year variation between Food (10.8 per cent) and Non-Food inflation (10.0 per cent) narrowed to 0.8 per cent.

The Month-on-Month non-food inflation exceeded food inflation by 12 percentage points, he said.

Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas, especially in Greater Accra, showed significant changes on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis for March 2021.

The difference between locally produced items (11.7 per cent) and imported items (6.8 per cent) reduced to 4.9 per cent.

The year-on-year food inflation in the Eastern Region surpassed Greater Accra Region by more than three percentage points.

With this rate, Food contributed 46.3 per cent to the total inflation, the lowest, since February 2020. GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.