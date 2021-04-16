Ghana: Police Gun Down Suspected Robber

Sekondi — Shankiki, 30, a suspected armed robber, was on Wednesday, gunned down in a police operation at Elmina, on the Takoradi-Cape Coast Highway.

The deceased was killed when a gang of which she was a member, engaged the police in a shootout at Elmina, in the Central Region.

Members of the gang, who are on police wanted list in connection with the robbery at Takoradi-Amanful, last Monday, are on the ran.

The body of the suspected robber has been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy and another suspect, Inusah Fuseini, 25, was arrested for interrogation.

Head of Western Region Public Affairs Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

She said a team of police personnel from the Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (RCID) together with officers from Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT),conducted an intelligence-led operation to arrest suspects in connection with the robbery and murder at Takoradi market circle, on Monday.

DSP Adiku said the gang engaged the police in a shootout at Elmina, when the police attempted to arrest the suspected criminals, and Shankiki was gunned down.

She said, however, two members of the gang escaped by a motorcycle with registration number M- 20 GW- 6060, but other motorcycles was recovered.