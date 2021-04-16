Ghana: Police Gun Down Suspected Robber

16 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — Shankiki, 30, a suspected armed robber, was on Wednesday, gunned down in a police operation at Elmina, on the Takoradi-Cape Coast Highway.

The deceased was killed when a gang of which she was a member, engaged the police in a shootout at Elmina, in the Central Region.

Members of the gang, who are on police wanted list in connection with the robbery at Takoradi-Amanful, last Monday, are on the ran.

The body of the suspected robber has been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy and another suspect, Inusah Fuseini, 25, was arrested for interrogation.

Head of Western Region Public Affairs Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

She said a team of police personnel from the Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (RCID) together with officers from Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT),conducted an intelligence-led operation to arrest suspects in connection with the robbery and murder at Takoradi market circle, on Monday.

DSP Adiku said the gang engaged the police in a shootout at Elmina, when the police attempted to arrest the suspected criminals, and Shankiki was gunned down.

She said, however, two members of the gang escaped by a motorcycle with registration number M- 20 GW- 6060, but other motorcycles was recovered.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.