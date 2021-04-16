Ghana: Young Apostles Thank Ashfoam for Support

16 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Division One side Young Apostles yesterday paid a familiarisation visit to Ashfoam Ghana Limited.

The visit was also to express appreciation to Ashfoam, who are their sponsors, for their immense support over the years.

Speaking at the event, Executive Chairman of the club, Mr Samuel Anim-Addo - who led the team, expressed his profound gratitude and promised to make the visit useful.

"We are here to show appreciation to our sponsors (Ashfoam) for their numerous supports over the years, going back to Baby Jet Promotions, Baby Jet Boxing bouts and Baby Jet U-16 Tournament in 2018 where they gave us cash and other products.

"Currently, they sponsor the senior team and our youth team (Great Somers Academy) and I must say we value their support; so we decided to come and show our appreciation for what they have done for us," he added, promising to be among the top three clubs at the end of the season, in spite of their final challenges.

The Head of Marketing and Communications for Ashfoam, a leading manufacturing foam producers and one of the biggest in Africa, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, welcomed the team, pledging their unflinching support for the Sunyani-based side.

"We as a corporate organisation have a policy and that is the youth development policy where we look out for younger groupings - ranging from sports, education and other areas. One of our corporate social responsibilities is to focus on the youth (boys and girls) in football, badminton, boxing, arm-wrestling, weightlifting and other disciplines.

"Our aim is not only to make money from our products but to see the youth of Ghana have a pride office in the growing up of their careers," he said.

Skipper of the side, Philomen Adomako, thanked Ashfoam for the support and also promised the team of a better second round.

At the end of the first round, Young Apostles sit in seventh position on the league log in Zone 1.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY

.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.