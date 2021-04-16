Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Brazzaville, Congo Ahead of Official Inaugural Ceremony

1 April 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has arrived in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo for a two-day visit. Dr. Weah and entourage touched down at the Maya Maya International airport at 1:10 PM local time.

The Liberian Chief Executive along with at least 23 other Presidents will on Friday, April 16, 2021, participate and witness the inaugural ceremonies of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso. The Republic of Congo President was elected on March 21, 2021.

While in Congo, President Weah will also hold talks with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso on Liberia-Congo bilateral cooperation as well as on regional security and economic developments.

Dr. Weah and delegation were received at the Maya Maya International Airport by Republic of Congo Deputy Prime Minister for Homeland Security, Civil Service, State Reform, Labour, and Social Security.

In the absence of President Weah, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, will act as Chair of the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via telephone contact with the President.

The President who departed Monrovia on April 15, 2021 via the Roberts International Airport returns home on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

