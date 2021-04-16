Liberia: Father of Alleged School Shooter Apologizes to Family of Deceased

Monrovia — The father of the 16-year old boy and prime suspect in the fatal Cyber-ED Christian School shooting which occurred in Monrovia on Tuesday has broken silence on the incident as he publicly apologize to the family of the deceased.

It can be recalled that police in Monrovia arrested two 11th grade students of the Cyber-ED Christian School of Excellence in connection to the shooting of victim Precious Ireland, who was shot in the neck with a 9mm pistol, according to police investigation.

The Father of the accused, Mr. Sylvanus Mohammed Turay alias Silver Bird who is said to be the first president of the Liberia Movie Union, said in a live Facebook podcast that he believed the bullet that his son Jovanus Oliver Turay accidentally shot did not only kill Miss. Precious Ireland but also ripped apart the lives of many that are related to both families.

Mr. Turay stressed that he knows the Father of the deceased well, noting that the deceased (Miss Precious Ireland) was like a daughter to him during her life times.

Mr. Turay cautioned members of the public whom according to him are bringing judgment against his son to hold on a bit as the case is being proper investigation.

He added that the action by his son has brought total embarrassment to the Family as well as internal pain and sufferings.

Although the current location from which Mr. Turay spoke is unknown but sources told the Liberia News Agency that he is based in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Facebook photos of the prime suspect (Jovanus Oliver Turay) shows the boy and a companion posting with different riffles as well as brandishing guns in gestures. The posts were taken down immediately after the shooting.

Suspect, Jovanus Oliver Turay, 16 years and a person of interest, Matthew Gonkerwin, 17 years were picked up early Tuesday morning April 13, 2021 by the Anti- Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police.

The two suspects are currently in police custody while investigation is ongoing in an attempt to establish the rudimentary of the incidence.