Tanzania: CCM Lawmakers Continue to Clash Over Magufuli's Legacy

16 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The legacy of former President John Magufuli continued to dominate the debate on the Prime Minister's budget estimates for the financial year 2021/22 in Parliament on Thursday as ruling party lawmakers openly showed their differences.

Lawmakers from the ruling party CCM have been embroiled in the defence and criticism of the past regime, forcing the Premier's budget debate to go into the third day.

When Prof Sospeter Muhongo opined that the Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project (JNHPP) will take many years to financially benefit the country - and that Tanzania should instead go for natural gas for power generation - his Geita Rural counterpart, Mr Joseph Kasheku, said the professor has failed to help the country in addressing its challenges.

On Wednesday, Bumbuli Constituency legislator January Makamba had to calm the situation in the debating chamber when he called on Tanzania leaders, representatives and citizens to uphold unity, tranquillity and solidarity in the wake of President Magufuli's death.

"My call to my fellow leaders is: let us maintain equanimity as the fallen leader did. The country needs unity, tranquillity and solidarity than any other time in history," he said.

In what sounds like a continuation of the debate, on Thursday it was the turn of Mtama Constituency legislator Nape Nnauye and his Kawe counterpart Josephat Gwajima.

