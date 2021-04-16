Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends Swearing-in of President-Elect Sassou Nguesso

15 April 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, left Ghana on Thursday, 15th April 2021, to Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, to attend the swearing-in of H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President-elect of the Republic of Congo.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 16th April, 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

