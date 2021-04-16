Egypt: Gov. Starts Preparations for Developing Entire Fustat Area

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting on Thursday 15/4/2021 with officials in charge of major engineering offices to draw up a vision for developing all of the Fustat area in Old Cairo after the development of lake Ein El Sira and its surroundings.

Madbouli said that the government seeks to develop more than 30 feddans in the area to turn them into a central part in Cairo à la the development that occurred in Al Fustat and the National Museum for Egyptian Civilization areas.

Madbouli said that the project is part of renovation and development plans that would change the face of the entire Egypt to the better.

For their parts the officials of the engineering firms who attended the meeting said the project deserves serious work to be rendered a success, affirming they will do their utmost to offer the best vision for developing the area.