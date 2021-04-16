Egypt: Abu Qarqas Dairy Assembly Plant Model to Be Followed

15 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El Sayed el Qusair said that the newly-inaugurated dairy assembly plant in Minya's Abu Qarqas is an example to be followed, adding that it comes as part of Decent Life initiative launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The plant is among the ten new dairy assembly plants the Agriculture Ministry agreed to set up in governorates with high number of small dairy producers, he added in press statements.

Livestock wealth in Abu Qarqas is estimated at 72,000 heads of which about 25,000 are dairy cattle.

He said the plant is built over 600 square meters and includes a milk reception tank, a central sterilization unit for milk lines, milk purification filters, a heat exchanger that reduces the milk temperature to less than 5 degrees, and cooling and preservation tanks.

The plant, which was opened on Saturday, can assemble 20 tons of milk daily, he added.

The assembly plants aim at producing high-quality milk, increasing milk production and opening new vistas for dairy exports.

The dairy assembly plants were listed among small and medium-sized projects that benefit from the discounted 5-percent interest rate initiative of the Central Bank of Egypt.

