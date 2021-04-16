Egypt: Shaarawi Discusses Joint Cooperation With Habitat

15 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi met on Thursday 15/4/2021 with Rania Hidaya, the director of United Nations Human Settlement Program (HABITAT) in Cairo and Amr Lashin, the HABITAT Urban Governance and Legislation Program Director.

They discussed cooperation in a number of projects in the run up to signing a framework agreement to increase cooperation chances between the Ministry of Local Development and the program, train cadres and develop local administration.

A statement issued by the ministry praised partnership between the two sides as part of the keenness of the ministry on boosting cooperation with international partners, as well as regional and international organizations working in Egypt to achieve sustainable development goals and improve services offered to citizens.

They also discussed preparations for Egypt's hosting of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum for the year 2024 "WUF2024".

In previous statements, the minister described the forum as an opportunity to present Egypt's vision for urban development and shed light on its success in eliminating urban congestion in cities and slums.

Sharawi said the file on Egypt's hosting of the forum is being prepared for presentation in May and will set an example of what Africa can offer to the world and what Egypt can offer to its Arab and African regions in the field of achieving comprehensive urban development.

