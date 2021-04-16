Egypt: Partnership With EBRD 'Constructive and Impactful'

16 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been 'constructive and impactful', International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat said on Thursday.

Egypt is a founding member and is a top destination for EBRD's investments in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Region, al-Mashat said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to expanding our portfolio and fostering our engagement," she added.

EBRD's investments in Egypt reached more than one billion euros in 2020, out of 2.13 billion euros the bank invested in 48 projects in the region.

