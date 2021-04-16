Egypt: Finance Min. - Govt Targets Increasing Spending On Health, Education, Social Development

16 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the government targets increasing the spending on the health, education and social development sectors within the framework of implementing the "Egyptian Person Building Strategy".

Speaking during the 2021 World Bank Group/IMF Spring Meetings held via video conference, Maait said Egypt is going ahead with the anti-coronavirus measures via meeting the requirements of the health sector, as well as backing the economic sectors and the most affected social strata.

The minister said the universal health insurance system is a key tool for the health sector's reform, stressing the importance of the national health initiatives launched by the state, which he said have succeeded in eliminating hepatitis C virus and the patients' waiting lists.

He asserted the country's keenness on fostering the joint positive cooperation with the IMF and the WB to maintain the gains attained by the economic reform program and achieve the sustainable development goals in accordance with Egypt Vision 2030.

During his meetings with the big three credit rating agencies; Moody's, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch on the fringe of the Spring Meetings, Maait said Egypt has been the only country to achieve a positive growth rate hitting 3.6 percent in the past fiscal year.

Egypt targets achieving 2.8 percent growth rate in the current fiscal year and 5.4 percent in the coming one, he underlined.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.