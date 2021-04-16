Egypt Reports 837 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Fatalities

16 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 837 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 213,798.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 41 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,611.

As many as 439 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 161,470 so far, the spokesman said.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

