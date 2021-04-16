Egypt: Antiquities - Maintenance At Mummies' Hall At NMEC Finalized

16 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) announced that maintenance and preparations of the mummies' hall have been finalized after the mummies were transported to it in the marvelous golden parade on April 3.

The hall will be opened before visitors on April 18 which marks the World Heritage Day.

In statements on Thursday, Deputy CEO of NMEC Inas Gaafar said the caskets of most of the mummies have been fixed inside the halls, adding that work is underway to place other caskets and antiquity pieces relevant to the mummies.

Over the past the period, a team of archaeologists have been working on preparing the mummies for display at the NMEC's mummies hall. The royal mummies were transported from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to NMEC in special capsules filled with nitrogen to ensure their protection.

Tickets of NMEC are EGP 60 for Egyptians, EGP 200 for foreigners.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.