Egypt: Antiquities - Maintenance At Mummies' Hall At NMEC Finalized

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) announced that maintenance and preparations of the mummies' hall have been finalized after the mummies were transported to it in the marvelous golden parade on April 3.

The hall will be opened before visitors on April 18 which marks the World Heritage Day.

In statements on Thursday, Deputy CEO of NMEC Inas Gaafar said the caskets of most of the mummies have been fixed inside the halls, adding that work is underway to place other caskets and antiquity pieces relevant to the mummies.

Over the past the period, a team of archaeologists have been working on preparing the mummies for display at the NMEC's mummies hall. The royal mummies were transported from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to NMEC in special capsules filled with nitrogen to ensure their protection.

Tickets of NMEC are EGP 60 for Egyptians, EGP 200 for foreigners.