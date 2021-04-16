Egypt: Health Min. Orders Linking Public Health Initiatives to Secured, Smart Documents Complex

Health Minister Hala Zayed has directed officials concerned to swiftly link the database of all the public health initiatives to the secured and smart documents complex.

This would facilitate offering medical services to the citizens upon President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives, Zayed said.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting she held at the ministry's premises to follow up work progress in a project to mechanize all the ministry's services as part of the State's digitization plan in preparation for moving to the New Administrative Capital, Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

During the meeting, Zayed said digitization would guarantee that high-quality healthcare services would be equally offered to all citizens.