Djibouti: Sisi, Djibouti President Stress Need to Settle Ethiopian Dam Crisis

16 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed Egypt's firm stance on the need to reach a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

Sisi's comments came during a phone call with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

The two sides agreed on the importance of settling this crisis to avert its negative impact on the security and stability of the whole region, the spokesman added.

They also discussed a number of topics of cooperation between the two countries, particularly on the economic level, trade and investments.

President Sisi congratulated his Djibouti counterpart on his re-election for a new term, wishing him success in achieving the required progress of his country.

President Guelleh asserted his appreciation of the historical relations binding the two countries, referring to the broad prospects for boosting the ties and cooperation in different domains.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

