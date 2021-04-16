Djibouti: Sisi, Djibouti President Stress Need to Settle Ethiopian Dam Crisis

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed Egypt's firm stance on the need to reach a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

Sisi's comments came during a phone call with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

The two sides agreed on the importance of settling this crisis to avert its negative impact on the security and stability of the whole region, the spokesman added.

They also discussed a number of topics of cooperation between the two countries, particularly on the economic level, trade and investments.

President Sisi congratulated his Djibouti counterpart on his re-election for a new term, wishing him success in achieving the required progress of his country.

President Guelleh asserted his appreciation of the historical relations binding the two countries, referring to the broad prospects for boosting the ties and cooperation in different domains.