Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos, Kano Lead As Nigeria Vaccinates Over 1m Persons

Abuja — As the national vaccination exercise against COVID-19 entered its sixth week, the federal government has said that 1,051,096 people have so far received a single dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine jab as at yesterday, Thursday, April 15, 2021.

In an update on the ongoing vaccination across the country, posted on its platform, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that vaccination was being carried out in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency put the percentage of the vaccine doses so far administered at 52.2 per cent.

The statistics showed that Lagos State was leading in the number of persons vaccinated with 193,794, followed by Kano, 57,165; and Kaduna with 55,756.

The vaccination figures showed that Abia had 6,506; Adamawa, 18,964; Akwa Ibom, 11,400; Anambra, 10,179; Bauchi, 35,834; Bayelsa, 10,517; Benue, 21,070 ; Borno, 20,860; Cross River, 14,566; Delta, 20,580; Ebonyi, 8,587; Edo, 27,588; Ekiti, 27,739; Enugu, 11,131; FCT, 44,815; Gombe, 26,879; Imo, 18,954; Jigawa, 27,772; Kaduna, 55,756; Kano, 55,165; Katsina, 39,313; Kebbi, 15,597 and Kogi, 5,952

Others are: Kwara, 30,738; Lagos, 193,794; Nasarawa, 30,738 ; Niger, 26,712; Ogun, 52,613; Ondo, 31,406; Osun, 20,973; Oyo, 35,060; Plateau, 27,656; Rivers, 26,847; Sokoto, 11,608; Taraba, 7,714; Yobe, 21,037and Zamfara, 15,331.

Nigeria is currently leading 13 other African countries in the number Covax vaccine deployment with 3.94 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines.

Following the vaccination of 1,051,096 persons, the country now has 2,888,904 and when added to the 100,000 doses of Astrazeneca recently donated to Nigeria by the Indian government, the total number of vaccines yet to utilised would be 2,988,904.