Nigeria: Foreign - EU Condemns Attacks On Civilians, Humanitarian Workers in Damasak

16 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

Abuja — Following the latest attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers in Damasak, Borno State, the European Union (EU) has condemned the act and called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to safeguard human rights.

In a statement issued yesterday by the EU commissioner for crisis management, Mr Janez Lenarčič, which was made available to newsmen by the EU press officer, Modestus Chukwulaka, the EU expressed concerns over the life and security of civilians who are in danger following the attacks.

The statement noted that humanitarian premises had been destroyed and aid workers deliberately targeted in the attacks, adding that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people would be left without assistance.

The EU expressed worries that such violence had become the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance.

"The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria. Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need.

"The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights.

All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need," the statement reads.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.