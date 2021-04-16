South Africa: Villagers March to Makhado to Demand Services and Job Opportunities

16 April 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bernard Chiguvare

Members of the Sinthumule-Kutama Crisis Committee marched to the Makhado Local Municipality offices in Louis Trichardt to demand better services and job opportunities for their community.

The group walked for about 17 kilometres and was escorted by police along the way.

In December we reported on a march by hundreds of villagers to the municipality to demand a regular supply of clean water, that sewage problems be fixed timeously, and they took issue with the poor conditions of roads across the town, including the D959 and D3715 roads.

On Thursday, their list of demands once again pleaded for the D959 and D3715 roads to be tarred. They also want the people from their community to be employed, claiming that job opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) are not fairly shared.

Tseisi Ungani, a member of the Crisis Committee, said they represent 19 villages. Attached to their demands was a list of about 100 signatories. According to Ungani, some of their members could not attend the march due to work commitments.

Makhado Mayor Samuel Munyai met the group outside the offices and accepted their memo. He commended them on the peaceful march. Munyai said the City was riddled with service delivery "challenges" mostly due to limited resources.

He said that Makhado Municipality has 38 wards with about 265 villages. He asked the group to be patient and promised to look into the demands and respond.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.