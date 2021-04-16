Uganda: I'm Stable and Recovering in Narobi Hospital, Says Mayor Lukwago

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Friday said he was in a stable condition and on course to full recovery following his admission at the Nairobi Hospital last week.

Mr Lukwago on Friday morning posted photos of himself taking what he described as a health walk within the confines of The Nairobi Hospital in Kenya.

"Currently in a stable condition and on course to full recovery, praise be to the Lord of the Universe.I will always be grateful to the committed team of physicians and health workers at The Nairobi Hospital led by Professor Godfrey Lule and to you all, dear friends, for your spirited concern and prayers. Looking forward to returning home in a couple of days, In Sha Allah. God bless you all," he said in a statement that accompanied the photos.

The mayor's statement comes just hours after a section of social media users in Uganda announced him dead.

"There are people who have made it a preoccupation to announce others dead, from January to December this is all they do. If they don't announce those who are alive dead, they confidently declare who is next in the line of death! Do these sadists ever consider the pain, the psychological torture they put on those who may be sick but with a hope of recovering? Do they ever consider the pain, torture and anxiety they cause the family members???" Mr Lukwago's deputy, Ms Doreen Nyanjura said in a social media statement on Thursday evening.

Mr Lukwago was last week returned to Nairobi for treatment after developing complications.

"Following a recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain despite attending several medical facilities in Kampala including Lubaga Hospital, Platinum Hospital, Case Hospital, Norvik Hospital among others, the Lord Mayor was referred to Nairobi Hospital for further management,"' Ms Nyanjura told journalists last week.

This is the second time the Kampala mayor is being admitted in a hospital in Kenya's capital for specialized treatment in about five months, having spent two weeks in Nairobi hospital in November last year.