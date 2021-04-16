Namibia: Development Bank Dished Out N$279m to SMEs in 2020

16 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who play the crucial role of promoting and transforming the economy have benefitted handsomely from the Development Bank of Namibia.

SME access to finance is crucial in fostering economic growth and development, and they are a vehicle for employment.

Due to risk aversion on the part of sources of finance, access to finance remains a barrier to growth for SMEs.

The DBN during 2019/2020 approved a total amount of N$279.3 million for 318 SMEs, which represents 24.5% of total approvals.

This was stated in the 2019/2020 DBN annual report presented in parliament on Tuesday by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi.

Approvals facilitated the creation of 956 new permanent jobs and 1 696 temporary jobs during this period. SME lending activities spread across several sectors, including, business services, commercial property developments, general constructions, education, health, housing, land servicing, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, transport and logistics, as well as wholesale and retail trade.

DBN CEO Martin Inkumbi stated in the report that N$150.9 million of the SME business activities approved by the bank in 2019/2020 were business services activities.

"These are generally contract-based projects, involving supplies and deliveries of several goods. SMEs financing also involved contracts in the construction industry. 78.2% of all the SMEs activities funded by the bank were contract-based. This included bridging finance to build classrooms, houses, health facilities, as well as upgrading and maintenance of roads," he stated.

It also included purchase orders to supply vehicles, materials as well as other goods and services.

SME financing also saw small businesses involved in other business activities such as manufacturing, land servicing, housing development, as well as tourism-related activities.

Regionally, //Kharas received the largest share of allocations for N$78.8 million, while Khomas received N$45.4 million in approvals and Erongo N$33.9 million.

SME projects with a national footprint were allocated N$30.7 million in approvals.

According to Shiimi, the relative budgetary allocations are subject to improvement over time; the government has made provisions to guarantee loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises through SME financing strategy and the youth skill-based lending facility implemented under the DBN.

He said the youth and entrepreneurs are free to use these facilities to showcase their talents and come up with innovative business solutions that will create employment and generate income.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.