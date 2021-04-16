Rwanda: Jean-Damascène Sekamana - the Legacy of His Three-Year Leadership At Ferwafa

16 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

"We must work together as a group to improve the game. We need teamwork to reach our target. This way, we shall be able to take Rwandan football to a higher level"

These were the words of Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Jean-Damascène Sekamana during his acceptance speech after he was elected President of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) in March 2018, taking over the reins from Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita.

From such an exciting speech, expectations were so high among football enthusiasts and stakeholders who thought that, in Sekamana, they had got a man to save Rwandan football.

After serving three of his four-year term in office, many were surprised to see him tender in his resignation on Wednesday, April 14, citing that juggling both his demanding personal responsibilities and leading the federation would affect the development of domestic football.

Yet, for many, Sekamana's resignation was also just a matter of time as things for Rwandan football moved from bad to worse.

For instance, when Sekamana took charge; the national team Amavubi ranked 123rd in the world, and he leaves when it is in the 137th position.

Also, his promise to overhaul grassroots football only remained in papers, and his team failed to make business out of the Rwanda Premier League after Tanzanian broadcaster Azam terminated their sponsorship deal in 2018, accusing Ferwafa of breaching the contract terms and lacking accountability.

The league had been without a sponsor since then until Ferwafa signed a four-year deal with local brewer Bralirwa worth a reported Rwf640 million.

The package has far less worth compared to what Azam injected in when the Tanzanian pay television offered $2.35m (about Rwf2.3 billion) in 2015 to sponsor the league for five years.

Under Sekamana's leadership, local competitions were also marred by poor refereeing, failure to resume the stalled Ferwafa Hotel construction, and - probably the most embarrassing - players of the national team wearing unmatching uniforms at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon after the kits were reportedly stolen.

On a rather positive note though, it will be remembered that during his leadership, for the first time, a Rwandan coach guided Amavubi to the quarter-finals of a major competition - the 2020 CHAN finals - and Rwanda became the third African country to host a Fifa Regional Development Office.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.