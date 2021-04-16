Rwandans in Kenya Mark the 27th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

On 15th April 2021, Rwanda High Commission in Kenya in collaboration with the United Nations office at Nairobi in Kenya (UNON) marked the 27th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The event was held virtually and attended by over 180 members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Rwanda and Rwandans living and working in Kenya including University students.

Mrs. Zainabu Hawa Bangura, Director General, UNON, Hon. Ababu Namwamba, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kenya graced the commemoration event among other dignitaries and kicked off with the lighting of candles to signify 'light of hope' as Rwandans remember the victims of an inglorious episode in its history.

During the commemoration, speakers made remarks on the significance of the day and congratulated Rwandans for moving past the genocide episode and rebuilding the country to one of the most progressive countries in Africa.

In her remarks, the DG of UNON, Mrs. Zainab Hawa Bangura indicated that "Rwanda experienced one of the most painful chapters in modern human history, but its people have rebuilt from the ashes... the people of Rwanda have shown the world the power of justice and reconciliation and the possibility of progress, adding that on this solemn day, we should all commit to building a wall guarded by human rights and dignity for all".

In his remarks, the Chief Guest, Hon. Ababu Namwamba, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya acknowledged that Rwanda has made tremendous steps towards reconciliation and healing. He continued by saying that the country has risen from ashes like a phoenix to be a formidable country member of the community of the nations of the world.

"Rwanda is now moving to become the Silicon Valley of Africa thanks to the resilience, dedication and determination of his people not to be bowed or let the past define their future progression, adding that he takes cognizance with appreciation the long-standing friendly historical relations and high-value cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda at the bilateral and multilateral levels. This partnership has brought about substantial benefits to our two countries, our peoples and our nations," concluded the Chief Guest.

In his remarks, Dr. Richard Masozera, the High Commissioner emphasized the significance of the commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, informing participants to keep focused on the goal of national unity and reconciliation, peaceful coexistence and to collectively declare NEVER AGAIN!. "Even as we remember those who lost their lives, it is important we also pay tribute to those selfless heroes who resisted by risking their lives in order to help or even save those being targeted," said Dr. Richard Masozera.

On this somber commemoration, Rwandans in Kenya took this time to reflect on the more than 1 million people murdered during 100 darkest days and grieve for the innocent lives lost and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the families who will forever cherish them and the survivors who suffer as both victims and witnesses to one of the darkest chapters in human history.

"Rwanda as a country under the leadership of H.E President Paul Kagame will continue to fight genocide ideology for as long as it takes. The Government and people of Rwanda will continue to strive for a country where each and everyone is valued," Dr. Richard Masozera concluded.