Namibia: Elderly Man Gets 30 Years for Murder

An 81-year-old man, who was convicted for viciously assaulting and murdering his live-in girlfriend in Gobabis three years ago, is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by the Windhoek High Court.

Theuns Ganeb, who will be 110 years of age by the time he serves his full sentence, was found guilty of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, in March for the death of his girlfriend Nora Tsuses (43) during 9-10 March 2018.

Passing the sentence, acting Judge Petrus Unengu said Ganeb's personal circumstances were of less weight in relation to the interest of justice and society.

The court said it was mindful of Ganeb's age and him being a first-time offender but the manner in which he murdered his girlfriend was vicious and inhumane.

"I already said that the deceased in this matter died a cruel and brutal death at the hands of the accused, whom she regarded as a person who would take care of her and protect her from danger," said Unengu before passing sentence.

Despite Ganeb stating that he was remorseful for his action, the court found that he did not show any remorse and went as far as blaming Tsuses for what happened to her.

Tsuses died after Ganeb assaulted her with a knobkerrie and panga.

The post-mortem report indicated the victim suffered multiple serious wounds to her body, seven broken ribs and blunt force trauma to the head, causing her death on the scene.

Ganeb, who pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial, stated he acted in self-defence. Ganeb was being represented by defence lawyer Giant Kauari, with Timo Itula prosecuting.