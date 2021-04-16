Namibia: NPFL, MTC NFA Cup Set for Weekend... As Football Returns

16 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The opening round of matches in the newly-established Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) will officially kick off this weekend in Windhoek and Mariental, with all games to be played tomorrow and Sunday at both the Sam Nujoma stadium and Mariental stadium. NPFL replaced the expelled Namibia Premier League (NPL).

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital tomorrow, Orlando Pirates will open league proceedings with a tie against Citizens in the first match of the day and will thereafter be followed by Civics, who will face coastal giants Blue Waters.

The third and final fixture of the day will see Karasberg outfit Young Brazilians closing off the day with a clash against Rundu-based club Julinho Sporting. At the Mariental stadium tomorrow, Tura Magic will kick off the day's activities at the southern town with a match against Mighty Gunners and will be followed by an encounter between coastal outfit Eleven Arrows and Tigers, while Young African will square off against Black Africa in the final match of the day.

Action will continue on Sunday in both Mariental and Windhoek, with Julinho Sporting facing Civics at the Sam Nujoma stadium, followed by a clash between Young Brazilians and Pirates, while Citizens faces Blue Waters.

On Sunday at the Mariental stadium, Young African takes on Arrows and will be followed by a match between Black Africa and Gunners. Tigers will conclude the day's activities with a tie against Tura Magic.

The NPFL will be played for a transitional period of three months, starting this weekend until 31 July, before the actual NPFL 2021/22 season gets underway in August later this year with the rest of the world.

MTC NFA Cup preliminary round this weekend

Meanwhile, the preliminary round of the MTC NFA Cup will also kick off this weekend, with lower division clubs taking to the stadiums in various pockets of the regions to battle it out for places in the Round of 32. The Round of 32 is set for next month.

The FA, to which MTC has committed an amount of N$4.5 million for the next three years, will see the winning team walk away with N$500 000, followed by the runner ups who will bag N$250 000, while third and fourth place finishers will each N$150 000 and N$100 000, respectively.

The MTC NFA Cup preliminary round fixtures:

Preliminary rounds: 16 &17 April

Round of 32: 15 & 16 May

Round of 16: 19 & 20 June

Round of 8: 3rd & 4th July

Semi-final: 17& 18 July

Final: 31 July

