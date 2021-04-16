Namibia: NHE Manager 'Shocked' By Sudden Suspension

National Housing Enterprise company secretary Ntelamo Ntelamo yesterday expressed shock at the company's decision to suspend him and three other managers.

NHE yesterday announced it has suspended the four managers, who, without success, allegedly led calls for CEO Gisbertus Mukulu not to be reappointed for another five years.

The suspended managers include spokesperson Eric Libongani, information technology manager Appolus Baisako and Beverly Vugs of finance.

According to Ntelamo, he is still busy studying the suspension letter "before deciding on the next step".

Libongani refused to comment on the matter, while Vugs and Baisako were unreachable.

NHE spokesperson Tuafi Shafombabi confirmed the managers were suspended with immediate effect with full pay.

"The mentioned managers are suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the investigation," said Shafombabi.

The outrage from NHE employees came when the institution's board chairman, Sam Shivute, informed the staff of the reappointment of Mukulu.

Shivute said the reappointment of Mukulu was based on the firm's financial performance - and by law, there was nothing to stop the reappointment.

At the announcement, Shivute noted the appointment was already approved by the urban and rural ministry on 18 March 2021.

Last week, NHE's staff petition labelled Mukulu's performance as "dismal" after the institution failed to achieve two critical objectives of its strategic plan, namely growing its loan book and building 1 250 houses annually.

"The renewal was then duly made after the relevant approval was made. It is important to note that this appointment approval process was finalised way before we received the letter of concern from middle managers, dated 1 April 2021. Staff members with any problem on the appointment should approach the appointing authority, namely the line ministry and even the President (Geingob) if they have any issues with top appointments," said Shivute on Tuesday.