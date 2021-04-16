South Africa: George Floyd - State Recalls Expert to Refute SA-Trained Doctor's 'Exhaust Fumes' Testimony

16 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By An Wentzel

Specialist roped in again after Dr David Fowler claims Floyd died from heart disease, drugs and carbon monoxide, Meanwhile, as the State wraps up its case, killer-accused ex-cop Derek Chauvin says he won't testify. Closing arguments will be heard on Monday.

On day 14 of Chauvin's murder trial the prosecution rested its case, with the former policeman invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

At the start of court proceedings on Thursday morning the 45-year-old - charged with second-degree manslaughter and second- and third-degree murder - told the court that while he understood that he had the option to testify, he chose not to: "I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today."

Chauvin is notorious for leaning on the back of African-American George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020. Over more than 10 days the prosecution brought in a number of experts and evidence to show that Floyd's death was directly attributable to Chauvin placing his knee on the prone Floyd's neck and putting his full weight on him.

On Wednesday the defence's medical expert, forensic pathologist and University of Cape Town graduate Dr David Fowler, asserted that 46-year-old Floyd's death...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

