press release

Andisile Jafta was sentenced 18 years direct imprisonment by the Colesberg Regional Court on, 14 April 2021, for stabbing an 18-year-old female on the head with a knife.

The incident took place in Kuyasa on 30 of March 2019.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Adrian Blouw was applauded by the Station Commander, Captain Boniswa Bolintaba and Branch Commander Warrant Officer Steven Deysel for his excellent work.